Rumor: Rockstar Is Working On 60 FPS For PS5 And Xbox Series X|S, But They’re Not Sure It’ll Be Ready For Launch

This could be the first GTA to launch at 60 FPS too.

GTA 6 might be running at 60 FPS on consoles.

This comes from an unusual source, so we’ve done our due diligence. Borys Nieśpielak, co-host of the Rock and Borys podcast, shared some huge claims about the game’s performance.

According to Emppu666 of the /GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, they previously leaked the new Witcher 3 expansion. To make sure the rumor is legit, we put the podcast and transcript through multiple translations to verify what the subreddit claims separately.

Borys says that GTA 6 will have 30 FPS and 60 FPS modes for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Rockstar is working with XBOX on 60 FPS for Xbox Series S as well, but it will at least have 30 FPS by default.

Rockstar won’t confirm this yet because they aren’t 100 % certain they can bring 60 FPS modes to these platforms by launch. They also know that it would be highly anticipated if they can pull it off.

In that line of thinking, it would be better if Rockstar didn’t talk about this until they nail that 60 FPS performance mode down. But then that also suggests that Rockstar really is still polishing the game up.