Multiple Retailers Won’t Sell GTA 6 Over Only Selling A Code-In-A-Box At Retail

It’s not just the fans who are objecting to GTA 6 ditching discs.

Rockstar revealed yesterday that they will only be selling GTA 6 in retail as a code in a box. Several gamers were quick to react, but they were not the only ones.

US retailer and distributor Video Games Plus has declared that they will not be selling the game, saying:

Should Rockstar one day release a physical edition containing a disc in the box, we would be pleased to carry and support that version for our customers.

Another retailer, Loot Box Gaming, made the same pledge, saying:

If a product can’t honor the people who pay their hard earned money to purchase it, then we have no business trying to sell it to our customers whom we value above anything else.

We also found PNP Games in Canada and GamePLAY Stores in Spain making the same pledge.

Last February, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick denied that they would delay GTA 6’s disc release. This may seem that Strauss was being clever with his words, or they may have future plans we don’t know yet.