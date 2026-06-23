XBOX CEO Asha Sharma Claims Call of Duty Is Now Bigger Than The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Interesting timing since a Call of Duty movie is in the works too.

Asha Sharma has revealed that Call of Duty is now bigger than the Marvel movies.

In an interview with ET, she said this:

You won’t see us try to become the biggest linear provider in the world or anything like that, but I think great games are culture, and culture is entertainment.

If you think about it, we’ve got the number two show of all time on Amazon [Fallout], Minecraft was top 5 in 2025, Call of Duty is bigger than the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So it all measures. [There’s] more appetite to work with us on titles than ever before.

This may partly reflect on how Marvel’s spot at the top doesn’t look as good as it used to be. But Call of Duty has frequently been touted as a bigger money maker than Hollywood, for at least over a decade.

Asha also chose an interesting time to make this public, with a Call of Duty movie in the works to release in 2028. Will Call of Duty transition from a dominant video game franchise to dominant movie franchise?