Steam Machine Launches Above $ 1000 – And In Limited Supply

This is one for Steam’s most loyal fans.

Valve has finally revealed the launch details for Steam Machine.

The console will launch at these SKUs with these prices for the US:

Steam Machine 512 GB – $ 1,049

Steam Machine 512 GB with Steam Controller – $ 1,128

Steam Machine 2 TB – $ 1,349

Steam Machine 2 TB with Steam Controller – $ 1,428

In their blog, Valve explained that they started Steam Machine assuming that PC parts would get cheaper and easily available over time. The RAM and storage component supply crisis today has turned things in the opposite direction.

So Valve isn’t just forced to raise Steam Machine’s prices beyond what they originally intended. They were also only able to get enough supply to manufacture a limited number of Steam Machines.

As a result, they are setting up a reservation period that will be followed by a lotto or randomization system. They believe this is the best way to deter scalpers and keep Steam Machines in the hands of their loyal fans.

And in these circumstances, it’s clear that Steam Machines will mostly be picked up by their most loyal fans. At the very least, Valve chose to go ahead with this launch for them.