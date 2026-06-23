Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Steam Machine Launches Above $ 1000 – And In Limited Supply

by

This is one for Steam’s most loyal fans.

Valve has finally revealed the launch details for Steam Machine.

The console will launch at these SKUs with these prices for the US:

  • Steam Machine 512 GB – $ 1,049
  • Steam Machine 512 GB with Steam Controller – $ 1,128
  • Steam Machine 2 TB – $ 1,349
  • Steam Machine 2 TB with Steam Controller – $ 1,428

In their blog, Valve explained that they started Steam Machine assuming that PC parts would get cheaper and easily available over time. The RAM and storage component supply crisis today has turned things in the opposite direction.

So Valve isn’t just forced to raise Steam Machine’s prices beyond what they originally intended. They were also only able to get enough supply to manufacture a limited number of Steam Machines.

As a result, they are setting up a reservation period that will be followed by a lotto or randomization system. They believe this is the best way to deter scalpers and keep Steam Machines in the hands of their loyal fans.

And in these circumstances, it’s clear that Steam Machines will mostly be picked up by their most loyal fans. At the very least, Valve chose to go ahead with this launch for them.

Recent Videos

10 Upcoming AAA Games That Aren't Like Any Other Games

10 Upcoming AAA Games That Aren't Like Any Other Games
10 Recent Games To PLAY BEFORE GTA 6

10 Recent Games To PLAY BEFORE GTA 6
10 Games That'll Actually SAVE YOU MONEY

10 Games That'll Actually SAVE YOU MONEY
Epic Games Has A NEW PLAN FOR 2026

Epic Games Has A NEW PLAN FOR 2026
NEW GTA 6 City Video Looks INSANE & MORE

NEW GTA 6 City Video Looks INSANE & MORE
Why The HELL is NOBODY Buying Games?

Why The HELL is NOBODY Buying Games?
20 BEST Games of 2026 [FIRST HALF]

20 BEST Games of 2026 [FIRST HALF]
10 Most DISAPPOINTING Games of 2026 [First Half]

10 Most DISAPPOINTING Games of 2026 [First Half]
10 GAMES that Embarrass Modern AAA Games

10 GAMES that Embarrass Modern AAA Games
Category: Tag: , , , ,