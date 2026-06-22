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Aardman Shares Our First Look At The Heroes Of Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu

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Pokémon is on a nice little side quest with stop motion animation.

We’ve gotten another look at Pokémon’s next swing into the world of stop motion animation.

The Pokémon Company and Aardman announced Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu all the way back in 2025. That announcement came with a trailer which gave us just a slight taste of what Aardman’s Pokémon would be like.

But that trailer had Sirfetch’d and Pichu messing around just out of sight. Today we get our first proper look of the new Pokémon buddies with some new promotional art.

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu comes after 2023’s Pokémon Concierge, another stop motion project that saw rave reviews and a ton of success.

The Pokémon Company also revealed that the show would be set in Galar, and came with this description:

Our heroes embark on a gallant quest to help and protect Pokémon across the region. Their missions rarely go as planned, but their noble deeds forge their friendship as they step bravely into the unknown.

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu is now scheduled for 2027.

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