Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

“I’m Not Sure There Would Have Been A Number” – Paul Tassi Says Destiny 2 Peaks Haven’t Changed Anything For Bungie

by

It’s better to accept that the impairment loss is unavoidable.

Paul Tassi has shared the update Destiny 2 fans didn’t want to hear, but needed to.

In his latest video, Paul confirmed that the fans rallying to raise Destiny 2’s player count (167,000 Steam players as of June 9) did not do anything to change Sony’s plans for Bungie.

While Sony hasn’t made the announcement yet, we expect forthcoming layoffs because of the $ 765 impairment loss Sony has reported on Bungie.

But Paul also explained something that’s likely to disappoint the fans who showed up for Destiny 2:

…Like that that (Destiny 2’s recent player peak) is not going to move the needle specifically. I’m not sure there would have been a number. I think this could have broken the all-time concurrent peak and they still probably wouldn’t have done it. I don’t think we really had a chance here as much as we wanted to support things.

Clearly, Sony just can’t act on the impairment loss they reported on Bungie. As much as we agree with Liana Ruppert that Bungie deserved better, this situation had become too graver for Bungie to keep going as before.

Recent Videos

20 BEST Games of 2026 [FIRST HALF]

20 BEST Games of 2026 [FIRST HALF]
10 Most DISAPPOINTING Games of 2026 [First Half]

10 Most DISAPPOINTING Games of 2026 [First Half]
10 GAMES that Embarrass Modern AAA Games

10 GAMES that Embarrass Modern AAA Games
Skyrim in 2026 is A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT GAME

Skyrim in 2026 is A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT GAME
Top 20 NEW Games of 2026 [Second Half]

Top 20 NEW Games of 2026 [Second Half]
20 Games That FORCED YOU TO CHEAT

20 Games That FORCED YOU TO CHEAT
CRIMSON DESERT CHANGING ITS STORY? XBOX COMEBACK PLAN & MORE

CRIMSON DESERT CHANGING ITS STORY? XBOX COMEBACK PLAN & MORE
10 BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENTS from Summer Game Fest

10 BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENTS from Summer Game Fest
10 Games That REWARD You For Being CRAZY

10 Games That REWARD You For Being CRAZY
Category: Tag: , , , , ,