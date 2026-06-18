“I’m Not Sure There Would Have Been A Number” – Paul Tassi Says Destiny 2 Peaks Haven’t Changed Anything For Bungie

It’s better to accept that the impairment loss is unavoidable.

Paul Tassi has shared the update Destiny 2 fans didn’t want to hear, but needed to.

In his latest video, Paul confirmed that the fans rallying to raise Destiny 2’s player count (167,000 Steam players as of June 9) did not do anything to change Sony’s plans for Bungie.

While Sony hasn’t made the announcement yet, we expect forthcoming layoffs because of the $ 765 impairment loss Sony has reported on Bungie.

But Paul also explained something that’s likely to disappoint the fans who showed up for Destiny 2:

…Like that that (Destiny 2’s recent player peak) is not going to move the needle specifically. I’m not sure there would have been a number. I think this could have broken the all-time concurrent peak and they still probably wouldn’t have done it. I don’t think we really had a chance here as much as we wanted to support things.

Clearly, Sony just can’t act on the impairment loss they reported on Bungie. As much as we agree with Liana Ruppert that Bungie deserved better, this situation had become too graver for Bungie to keep going as before.