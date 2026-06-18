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Unreal Engine 6 AI Integration Gets Instant Backlash As Poncle Threatens To Cancel Vampire Survivors Fortnite Collab

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You could say they took a stab in the dark with this one.

Epic Games’ announcement of AI integration into Fortnite has faced immediate backlash, from one of their own partners.

Poncle, the developer behind Vampire Survivors, said this in their official Discord:

Following today’s news about gen AI usage by Epic to create all sort of game assets, including Fortnite characters, we’re currently “reviewing” our collaboration with Fortnite. We’ll let you know if anything moves forward.

In their official announcement for Unreal Engine 6, Epic said this:

Our goal for UE6 is to greatly reduce the tedious work in authoring content to leave more time for creative exploration, and increase the amount of iterations a team can make to polish their content.

UE6 will ship with tools and workflows where you can choose to bring your own favorite (AI) models, battletested against internal development and in UEFN.

These integrations also include an MCP (model context protocol) standard to use different AI applications, and Unreal’s built-in Epic Developer Assistant.

Both these announcements make it clear the lines are dividing between game developers who embrace and reject AI, and Unreal Engine 6 just emerged as a major battleground.

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