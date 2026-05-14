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Overwatch Is Officially Answering The Call In Fortnite

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They’re calling it the most obvious crossover ever.

Fortnite is finally bringing in a crossover with the heroes of Overwatch.

In a new trailer, we see Jonesy and Fishstick in retreat, only to be suddenly saved by a troop of Tracer, Mercy, D. Va and Genji. All four heroes will be available as skins. They will be playable in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Reload, and Blitz.

On top of that, the island will get bases based on Busan Sanctuary, Hanamura Courtyard, King’s Row Tower, and Watchpoint: Gibraltar.

And there will be Overwatch loot, but in keeping with Blizzard’s new philosophy, these loot boxes are random drops you can’t buy directly in the world of Fortnite.

We don’t have to explain the history between Fortnite and Overwatch here. Suffice to say that this is one of the biggest and most long-awaited crossovers in live service. It does also make us wonder if Epic could bring in some of Talon’s operatives too.

You can watch the official “Answer The Call” Overwatch Fortnite trailer below.

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