Amazon Has Quietly Confirmed They Cancelled Their The Lord of The Rings MMO

Amazon has softly confirmed they have one again cancelled a game.

Last 2023, Amazon announced they licensed the Lord of the Rings franchise from Embracer and the Tolkien estate. One of the first games they announced is a Lord of the Rings MMO, to be produced by Amazon Games Orange County.

Amazon had layoffs last October 2025 of over 1,000 employees. At the time, Amazon didn’t confirm the state of Amazon Games Orange County or the Lord of the Rings MMO.

Eurogamer asked Amazon’ gaming head Jeff Gratis for comment on this issue, and he shared this statement:

Our creative team continues to explore a compelling new game experience that does justice to Tolkien’s world; we are working closely with Middle-earth [Embracer Group division Middle-Earth Enterprises] and remain excited about the IP.

As of right now, we know the next projects that Amazon will be releasing are 007 First Light and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.