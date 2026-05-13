Rumor: Ezio Is Returning In Assassin’s Creed Hexe To Mentor The Next Assassin (How?)

There’s an intriguing new rumor about Assassin’s Creed Hexe.

This info was shared by an Ubisoft leaker named Rogue. We can’t vouch for how reliable they are, but these claims are at least interesting. And of course, this can all be true now, but Vantage Studios could change it by the time the game comes out.

The big takeaway here is that the new Assassin is the descendant of Claudia Auditore, and she will be trained by no less than Ezio. While it is possible for the two to meet based on historical setting, Ezio must already be in the last years of his life.

Now, Ubisoft did modify the timeline for Ezio to have trained Assassin’s Creed Chronicles China’s Shao Jun when he was already an old man. But we wonder if Ubisoft will concoct a storyline for a ghostly Ezio to teach the new Assassin. Maybe she even summons him herself.

This would certainly be a twist the fans would love, and would get them signing up to play this latest Assassin’s Creed when it comes out.