Sega Cancels Their Super Game Project With “No Additional Costs”

Hopefully Sega is being truthful about not cancelling any games.

Sega has officially canceled their Super Game project.

This was a big scale project the company announced in 2021. While Sega kept details of the project under wraps, they did tell us that it would involve multiple AAA games with multiplatform global releases. Sega also suggested, but never confirmed, that they could use the cloud and NFTs.

In Sega’s latest earnings call, they confirmed Super Game was canceled with ‘no additional costs associated with the cancellation’.

They cited weak performance of their GAAS titles, such as Sonic Rumble Party. But they also announced ‘extraordinary’ impairment losses from purchasing Rovio, the owner of Angry Birds, and mobile casino gaming company Stakelogic in the same earnings call.

Sega didn’t cancel any games either, such as their reboots for Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio. It appears that Sega has softly scaled down these reboots, so that they are no longer “Super Games,” but they will probably still meet expectations for modern day AAAs.