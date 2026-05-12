Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Sega Cancels Their Super Game Project With “No Additional Costs”

by

Hopefully Sega is being truthful about not cancelling any games.

Sega has officially canceled their Super Game project.

This was a big scale project the company announced in 2021. While Sega kept details of the project under wraps, they did tell us that it would involve multiple AAA games with multiplatform global releases. Sega also suggested, but never confirmed, that they could use the cloud and NFTs.

In Sega’s latest earnings call, they confirmed Super Game was canceled with ‘no additional costs associated with the cancellation’.

They cited weak performance of their GAAS titles, such as Sonic Rumble Party. But they also announced ‘extraordinary’ impairment losses from purchasing Rovio, the owner of Angry Birds, and mobile casino gaming company Stakelogic in the same earnings call.

Sega didn’t cancel any games either, such as their reboots for Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio. It appears that Sega has softly scaled down these reboots, so that they are no longer “Super Games,” but they will probably still meet expectations for modern day AAAs.

Recent Videos

10 Games That Died FAST

10 Games That Died FAST
Directive 8020 - Before You Buy

Directive 8020 - Before You Buy
Are AA Games Catching Up AAA Games?

Are AA Games Catching Up AAA Games?
10 Recent Games That PROVED EVERYONE WRONG

10 Recent Games That PROVED EVERYONE WRONG
The GREATEST Final Bosses Ever Designed

The GREATEST Final Bosses Ever Designed
GTA 6 MOST EXPENSIVE GAME EVER? & MORE

GTA 6 MOST EXPENSIVE GAME EVER? & MORE
Mixtape - Before You Buy

Mixtape - Before You Buy
10 Good Games That SHOULD NOT HAVE FAILED

10 Good Games That SHOULD NOT HAVE FAILED
007 First Light - 10 Things You NEED TO KNOW

007 First Light - 10 Things You NEED TO KNOW
Category: Tag: , , , , , , ,