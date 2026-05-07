PlayStation Customers Notice PlayStation Deals Section Disappeared Without Warning on PS4/PS5

We really don’t know what is happening here.

Something strange is happening on PlayStation again.

As reported by PushSquare, PlayStation Deals have disappeared on PlayStation Store. Whether you open the store in your PlayStation console, on the mobile app, or the browser, you won’t be able to find the Deals section.

Subsequently, Sony did not schedule or reveal any sale or promotion on PlayStation at all.

PlayJason corroborates these claims on Twitter. He says that Deals are now missing on the UK store, and this is also true of the Japanese PlayStation Store.

While we can’t discount that Sony’s A/B testing and dynamic pricing could be factors that would be speculation at best. Once again, this is a situation where we need Sony to clear the air and make an official statement.

This is playing out one week after Sony admitted they added DRM to PlayStation Store, which itself took a few days before they would even acknowledge its existence. While Sony’s explanation was not 100 % trustworthy, it would still be better than all of this deafening silence.