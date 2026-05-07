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Oscar Winning Actress Sally Field Revealed Robin Williams Introduced Her To The Legend Of Zelda

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And yes, she has a Nintendo Switch 2.

A legendary Hollywood actress has revealed her unlikely love for video games.

Sally Field is a screen  legend, having won three Oscars, three Emmys, one Cannes and more. If you’re a gamer from the NES generation, you’ll probably remember her from Mrs. Doubtfire. In a new interview, Sally was asked what working with Robin was like.

She said this:

Just Robin just Robin. I too I was lucky enough to get to know Robin and work with him and yes he was all of that. He was wonderful and he also would come to my little rented place and we’d play the early games of Zelda together.

Zelda, the computer game that I still play, not with my grandsons. Even when my grandsons aren’t there, I pretend they’re there. I play them.

She then asked Lewis Pullman, her co-star in the upcoming film Remarkably Bright Creatures, if he’s played Zelda. When he said no, she quipped, “What is wrong with you?”

Incredibly enough, Sally also revealed she has a Switch 2 now. We suspect she’s playing Tears of the Kingdom, too.

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