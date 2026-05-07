Sega’s Stranger Than Heaven Retells The Tojo Clan’s History – But It’s More Than Another Yakuza Story

Apparently this game will also be about pop music through the decades.

Sega has finally drawn the curtains and shared the details of their next game Stranger Than Heaven.

As it turns out it’s connected to Yakuza after all, but this is more of a side story. It also seems much more ambitious than all the games that came before it.

You play Makoto Daito, a half-US, half-Japanese migrant who goes back home to Japan in 1915. The game examines Daito’s life all the way through the 1960s.

Daito is also known as Makoto Tojo, the founder of the Tojo Clan. That’s the same group Kazuma Kiryu and Ichiban Kasuga came from. So yes, this game is the origin of their very clan.

Interestingly, Makoto also has a talent for music and show business, and this will also be a big part of the game. Makoto can meet a special character class called Singers. There’s even a game mechanic for Makoto to collect sounds.

But fitting its Yakuza/Like a Dragon heritage, RGG Studio has also expanded Stranger Than Heaven’s combat system. Each arm and leg has a dedicated button, so that you can choose to parry and strike with each limb independently.

Stranger Than Heaven is coming this winter.