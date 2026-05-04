This Is How Resident Evil Requiem Devs Saw The Reaction To DLSS5 AI Grace Ashcroft

No bigger an endorsement of human creators to keep creating.

Capcom had an interesting response to DLSS 5.

When Nvidia revealed their AI powered next generation of DLSS, they put the spotlight on Resident Evil Requiem’s Grace Ashcroft. However, the reveal backfired on Nvidia, as gamers were overwhelmingly negative about how DLSS 5 affected Grace’s appearance.

A few days after, Insider Gaming claimed that Capcom’s own developers did not know about the DLSS 5 reveal, nor that Resident Evil Requiem would be used to demonstrate it.

In a new interview, Resident Evil Requiem producer Masato Kumazawa was asked about this directly.

Kumazawa did not corroborate Insider Gaming’s claim. He didn’t even confirm if Capcom’s staff liked DLSS 5 or not. He did say this:

…the fact a lot of players commented they really liked the original design of Grace and didn’t want to see it changed was a positive…

It meant we got the design right [and] points to the fact that Grace quickly established herself as a fan favourite, that people had such strong opinions on her design.

And it’s clear that Grace has become an immediate fan favorite, up there with the likes of Jill Valentine and Claire Redfield.