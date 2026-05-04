Rockstar Has A Temporary New Job Opening For “Global Campaigns” – Is This For GTA 6?

This is a lot more credible than the last rumor we reported.

Rockstar has a new job opening that points to GTA 6’s release going full steam ahead.

The listing says this:

Rockstar Games is seeking a highly skilled, meticulous Production Artist to join our Creative Services team on a temporary basis.

This role is critical in bringing our creative vision to life across a wide range of global campaigns.

Last September 2025, Rockstar New York also had job openings related to the company’s marketing. While these listings did not mention GTA 6 by name, it’s pretty clear that it is at least one of the projects that they’re working on.

And really, it’s safe to assume that this is their main focus for the rest of the year. Strauss Zelnick has gone on record that Take-Two doesn’t spend money on marketing until they get close to release.

So without any official confirmation, this all points to GTA 6’s marketing beginning very soon. And yes, we’re also still waiting for the 3rd trailer to actually come out.