Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: The Entire Dark Souls Trilogy Is Getting Remade

by

At least FromSoftware has no new games announced beyond this year.

We may be getting new FromSoftware projects very soon.

ShirrakoGaming made this very sudden announcement on Twitter:

Dark Souls Trilogy Remake in development.

A reputable source from my mirror reports.

The Dark Souls games originally released on 2011, 2014, and 2016 respectively, neatly summing up the transition from PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The first Dark Souls received a remaster for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, and for the first time, the Nintendo Switch.

While there’s a lot of potential for all three games on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the Switch 2, there is also the looming launch of the PlayStation 6, Xbox Helix, and the Steam Machine.

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco could opt for a multi-platform, cross-generation approach, or they could focus on a few platforms, or port them a few platforms at a time.

Given that FromSoftware has no announced games beyond this year’s The Duskbloods on Switch 2, there’s a huge possibility that this rumor is real. It would certainly be something if this trilogy was only meant for the Switch 2 as well, but we’ll just have to wait for that official announcement.

Recent Videos

10 Brand NEW RPGs That EXCITE US

10 Brand NEW RPGs That EXCITE US
20 Game Franchises RUINED By Publishers

20 Game Franchises RUINED By Publishers
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of April 2026

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of April 2026
ROCKSTAR RESPONDS TO GTA 6 PRICE & MORE

ROCKSTAR RESPONDS TO GTA 6 PRICE & MORE
Invincible VS - Before You Buy

Invincible VS - Before You Buy
What The HELL Is Going On With PlayStation DRM?

What The HELL Is Going On With PlayStation DRM?
10 BIGGEST Lies Ever Told by Developers

10 BIGGEST Lies Ever Told by Developers
Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred - Before You Buy

Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred - Before You Buy
20 Upcoming SMALLER Games of 2026 That Excite Us

20 Upcoming SMALLER Games of 2026 That Excite Us
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , , , ,