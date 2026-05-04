California Approves $ 7.85 Million Settlement In 2023 PSN Class Action Lawsuit, With PS4/PS5 Owners Getting Refunds

Sony just gave way to one of its many anticompetitive class action lawsuits over PSN.

As reported by Kotaku, the California court has ruled in favor of plaintiff Agustin Cacurri. Cacurri filed his case in 2023, with the court approving a $ 7.85 million settlement.

Cacurri alleged that Sony:

…unlawfully eliminated competition and monopolized the market for Sony digital games, causing consumers to pay more for certain digital games than they otherwise would have paid on the PlayStation Store.

With this settlement, the court did not decide that Sony did anything wrong. PS4/PS5 owners can expect to get the refund credited back to them automatically on PSN.

Sony is still facing similar litigation in the UK and the Netherlands. It remains to be seen if any of these cases will force Sony to change how they do business when it comes to digital games on PSN and 3rd party retailers.