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Rumor: Ubisoft and Capcom Developers Did Not Know About The DLSS 5 Reveal

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A botched reveal is snowballing what could be nothingburgers into more controversies.

A surprising new detail has emerged that adds another dimension to the controversy surrounding DLSS 5.

As reported by Insider Gaming, developers from Ubisoft, Capcom, and other studios confirmed with them that they didn’t know about the DLSS 5 reveal.

This is troublesome for these developers because they were listed as some of the companies partnering with Nvidia to push the technology on these games.

Ubisoft staff told Insider Gaming that they found out at the same time the rest of us did. Capcom staff told them that they were particularly shocked because the company is known for its anti-AI stance.

Resident Evil Requiem was known to have been made without using AI, so to have it associated with AI now is absolutely some severe whiplash.

Now, we don’t know that much more about Insider Gaming’s sources or the situation in these respective companies, so we should not get carried away in speculation.

For example, their sources may be contractual hires who wouldn’t have the same access to information as full time employees. But Capcom and Ubisoft will likely have to respond to these claims shortly.

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