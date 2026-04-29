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Take-Two Looking At Doing Something “With All Our Intellectual Property,” Like L.A. Noire

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Warriors of Ravenloft Remaster anyone?

Take-Two has not forgotten about all their old games quite yet.

Strauss Zelnick was recently in the new ESA video game industry event called iicon. As reported by PushSquare, he was recently asked if the publisher is doing more with Rockstar’s period detective game L.A. Noire.

Zelnick initially responded with “Yes, you never know.” But then he said this:

The answer broadly is we’re looking at doing something in the future with all of our intellectual property, but nothing to announce.

L.A. Noire originally released in 2011, and was ported to Switch, PS4 and Xbox One in 2017, keeping it in circulation today.

While we’re sure this got L.A. Noire fans excited, Take-Two certainly has a respectable library of dormant IP. They recently revived Mafia and TopSpin, but there’s also titles that haven’t had a new game in a while, like XCOM, completely abandoned IP, like NHL 2K, and the odd newly acquired potential moneymaker, like Duke Nukem.

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