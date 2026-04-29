The Blood Of Dawnwalker Culls This September 3, Launch Details Revealed

Bandai Namco and Rebel Wolves have finally pinned down the launch details for The Blood of Dawnwalker.
The morally tenuous vampire open world action adventure launches on September 9, 2026, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. There is a Standard and Eclipse special edition, and a pre-order bonus, in the form of early unlock for the Sangoran Wayfarer’s Armor Set.
The Eclipse edition bundles in digital copies of the soundtrack, a comic book, and a world compendium.
These are the game’s system requirements, as found on Steam:
Minimum:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050 / GTX 1070 / AMD RX Vega-56 / Intel Arc A580
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 60 GB available space
Recommended:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i5-13600 / AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 5060 / AMD RX 6800-XT
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 60 GB available space
You can watch the latest story trailer below.