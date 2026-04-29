The Blood Of Dawnwalker Culls This September 3, Launch Details Revealed

2026 just got a little bloodier.

Bandai Namco and Rebel Wolves have finally pinned down the launch details for The Blood of Dawnwalker.

The morally tenuous vampire open world action adventure launches on September 9, 2026, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. There is a Standard and Eclipse special edition, and a pre-order bonus, in the form of early unlock for the Sangoran Wayfarer’s Armor Set.

The Eclipse edition bundles in digital copies of the soundtrack, a comic book, and a world compendium.

These are the game’s system requirements, as found on Steam:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050 / GTX 1070 / AMD RX Vega-56 / Intel Arc A580

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-13600 / AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 5060 / AMD RX 6800-XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB available space

You can watch the latest story trailer below.