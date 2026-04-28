Rumor: Ubisoft Is Finally Remaking The First Assassin’s Creed

Is it finally time for Ubisoft to do justice to Altaïr’s story?

Ubisoft is rumored to be finally working on that one rerelease no one every expected.

French YouTuber j0nathan responded to a rumor from Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming. Tom heard that the company has as second remake in the works aside from Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced. j0nathan claims that game is the first Assassin’s Creed.

Assassin’s Creed, released in 2007 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, was one of the first AAAs of that generation. It helped define what a AAA game moving forward would actually be and set Ubisoft on track to its status as the open world game company.

There’s been long debate why Ubisoft never remade or even just rereleased this game. There’s speculation the technical issues made a cheap remaster unfeasible. Some fans also believe it has aged poorly, especially compared to its immediate sequel, Assassin’s Creed II.

That doesn’t account for why Ubisoft hasn’t touched Altaïr Ibn-La’Ahad’s adventure for two decades and console generations.

Perhaps the need has simply emerged to make some quick remakes now, while Ubisoft reckons with the restructuring that allowed it to survive, but at the cost of its ability to keep making AAAs.