Rumor: Assassin’s Creed Hexe Delayed To 2027 After Multiple Setbacks

In the end, Ubisoft could not protect Assassin’s Creed itself from restructuring.

New rumors have emerged that paint a grim picture for Assassin’s Creed Hexe.

Insider Gaming just reported that 50 developers were pulled from the game and moved to Ubisoft’s Interproject team. They claim that these devs need to be assigned to a new game within 3 months, or they could be made redundant.

This follows the confirmation that game director Benoit Richer has also left the project and Ubisoft to start a new company. However, we shouldn’t let recency bias cloud how we see this news.

We know Ubisoft went through restructuring months ago. It’s likely that Richer left around that time, and the NDA broke just now. We can’t say if these 50 devs were recently taken off the game either.

There’s also claims that the game’s scope has been lowered down, literally made ‘less magical’ with a magic cat being removed as a game mechanic.

We know there is new leadership at Vantage Studios in charge of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, with Head of Content Jean Guesdon taking over as creative director for Assassin’s Creed Hexe.

We wish the best for Ubisoft’s developers, but this damage may have already been done months ago.