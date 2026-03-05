Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Jean Guesdon Will Be Creative Director For Assassin’s Creed Hexe, Says They Will Be “Quiet For A Bit Longer”

by

They hype is now high for this game that we can’t even see yet.

Assassin’s Creed Head of Content Jean Guesdon has made some huge announcements about Assassin’s Creed Hexe.

In a new update for the franchise, Guesdon revealed that he will be taking over as creative director of the game. Guesdon was also creative director for Assassin’s Creed: Origins and the original Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag.

Last week, Ubisoft announced that Guesdon was getting promoted to Head of Content for the Assassin’s Creed franchise, under Vantage Studios. In this capacity, he is also making decisions for the franchise as a whole.

Tom Hendersion recently revealed that Assassin’s Creed Hexe is shaping up so well that everyone at Ubisoft wants to work on this project. Of course, that’s raised hype levels for it a bit.

But Guesdon says they aren’t quite ready to talk about it yet. In his words:

We are taking the time to deliver on its ambitious vision, which means we’ll be quiet for a little longer, but we love seeing all the enthusiasm happening on our channels and can’t wait to unveil more when the time is right.

Recent Videos

Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026
Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy
10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND

10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND
20 Games That DESERVE To Be On Your WISHLIST

20 Games That DESERVE To Be On Your WISHLIST
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of February 2026

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of February 2026
10 Games That Take Realism TOO FAR

10 Games That Take Realism TOO FAR
BATMAN ARKHAM GAMES BACK? 6 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE

BATMAN ARKHAM GAMES BACK? 6 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE
Resident Evil Requiem: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

Resident Evil Requiem: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
Crimson Desert seems IMPOSSIBLE

Crimson Desert seems IMPOSSIBLE
Category: Tag: , , , , ,