Vantage Studios Has Assigned New Leadership For The Assassin’s Creed Franchise

These have mostly been promotions from within the Assassin’s Creed team.

Ubisoft has named new leaders to manage the Assassin’s Creed franchise under subsidiary and creative house Vantage Studios.

Martin Schelling is now Head of the Assassin’s Creed brand itself. He was previously Ubisoft’s Chief Production Officer.

Jean Guesdon is the new Head of Content for the franchise. He had previously been creative director for Assassin’s Creed: Origins and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. In this new role, he will manage the creative direction of the entire franchise.

François de Billy is now Head of Production Excellence, who runs production practices and execution. He previously worked as production director to Assassin’s Creed: Origins and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

This team will be finishing up work on Assassin’s Creed: Hexe and possibly the Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag remake, before they completely steer the franchise’s future.

