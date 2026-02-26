Rumor: Everyone At Ubisoft Wants To Work At Assassin’s Creed Hexe

Maybe this is the game that will secure Ubisoft’s future.

Ubisoft may still have it in them after all.

Tom Henderson shared this sentiment in Twitter today:

Some folk will be wary of this change, but Assassin’s Creed Hexe is the one project everyone at Ubisoft wants to work on because of how good it’s shaping up to be.

We’ve been hearing a lot about how ambitious this game will be for some time.

Unfortunately, Tom shared this in relation to news that the game’s creative director, Clint Hocking, is leaving Ubisoft. Ubisoft recently appointed Jean Guesdon to take this position as Head of Content for the franchise.

Tom may have intended to highlight how much of a loss Clint Hocking is. Still, Vantage Studios seems to prepared to finish this project.

And with this high praise for a game in development, it sounds like this is the next game Ubisoft is leaning on to secure their future, whether Beyond Good of Evil 2 comes out or not.