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PlayStation Support Gives Conflicting Answers About 30 Day PS4/PS5 DRM Issue

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Sony just needs to speak out.

While Sony continues to stay silent, fans don’t know what to make of the new DRM issue on PS4 and PS5.

As we reported yesterday, PS4 and PS5 games installed after March 2026 need to check in on PlayStation’s servers every 30 days, or they won’t be playable.

Since then, multiple PlayStation users have been trying to get answers from PlayStation Support. Twitter user GhoulWorldOrder received this message:

At this time, there is no requirement for players to re-authenticate their digital purchases every 30 days.

However, Twitter user NikTek got the exact opposite answer. He received this response from their PlayStation Support session:

That is correct, you’ll need to connect to the internet at least once every 30 days for the licenses to continue on working.

He also believes most users have only been talking to default online non-human assistant. FWIW, the message he received there is different from what GhoulWorldOrder received.

To be clear, we are not taking sides or speculating if one got the ‘right’ message or not. Sony is doing their users a disservice by not addressing this issue, and they need to provide clarity now.

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