Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rockstar Games’ Developers Don’t Want Jason Schreier “Snooping To Our Company And Project” GTA 6

by

No more leaked trailers.

Rockstar Games seems to dislike Jason Schreier… and we’re not talking about the management.

Most fans remember that GTA 6’s trailer leaked, forcing Rockstar to officially release it hours later. However, what most fans may have forgotten that Bloomberg editor and author Jason Schreier also leaked GTA 6 before that.

To be specific, he leaked the announcement of when they were releasing the trailer before Rockstar could do it.

In 2024, Tex2, known at the time as Tez2, revealed that Sam Houser was angry at Jason that he wanted to delay the announcement just to make him wrong. Other people at Rockstar kept him in check, and that’s why they stayed on schedule.

Jumping to this weekend, a Rockstar developer reacted to a fan saying they were hoping Jason would make any more leaks. They said this:

Nah. We don’t want him snooping to our company and project.

Jason may be popular with gamers as a trusted source of information, but developers see him differently. When Jason or other sources share leaks or rumors, they can ruin plans for those companies.

Recent Videos

Top 10 NEW Games of May 2026

Top 10 NEW Games of May 2026
20 Insane Things Games Did That NOBODY NOTICED

20 Insane Things Games Did That NOBODY NOTICED
20 Open World Games That MAKE YOU FEEL LONELY

20 Open World Games That MAKE YOU FEEL LONELY
AC BLACK FLAG REMAKE BIGGEST CHANGES & MORE

AC BLACK FLAG REMAKE BIGGEST CHANGES & MORE
Saros - Before You Buy

Saros - Before You Buy
How Capcom Did The IMPOSSIBLE

How Capcom Did The IMPOSSIBLE
20 Games Where You REGRET Doing The RIGHT THING

20 Games Where You REGRET Doing The RIGHT THING
Why a SUPERMAN Video Game Is So Hard To Make

Why a SUPERMAN Video Game Is So Hard To Make
20 Games That Are WAY Better on Higher Difficulty

20 Games That Are WAY Better on Higher Difficulty
Category: Tag: , , , , ,