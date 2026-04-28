Rockstar Games’ Developers Don’t Want Jason Schreier “Snooping To Our Company And Project” GTA 6

Rockstar Games seems to dislike Jason Schreier… and we’re not talking about the management.

Most fans remember that GTA 6’s trailer leaked, forcing Rockstar to officially release it hours later. However, what most fans may have forgotten that Bloomberg editor and author Jason Schreier also leaked GTA 6 before that.

To be specific, he leaked the announcement of when they were releasing the trailer before Rockstar could do it.

In 2024, Tex2, known at the time as Tez2, revealed that Sam Houser was angry at Jason that he wanted to delay the announcement just to make him wrong. Other people at Rockstar kept him in check, and that’s why they stayed on schedule.

Jumping to this weekend, a Rockstar developer reacted to a fan saying they were hoping Jason would make any more leaks. They said this:

Nah. We don’t want him snooping to our company and project.

Jason may be popular with gamers as a trusted source of information, but developers see him differently. When Jason or other sources share leaks or rumors, they can ruin plans for those companies.