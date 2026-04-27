Rumor: Was The Marvel’s Venom Video Game By Insomniac Cancelled?

Sony has yet to officially announced this game.

A rumor spread that Marvel’s Venom video-game was cancelled… but is it true?

Nadji Jeter, the voice actor for Miles Morales in Insomniac’s Spider-Man video games, said this in a recent podcast:

Um, we were going to have a Venom game. We were going to drop Yeah, we were going to have a Venom game and a Venom DLC, but we lost Tony Todd.

Jeter goes on to explain that they couldn’t move forward without Tony. But this claim was quickly disputed.

Jason Schreier flat out said it isn’t true. However, another game developer on ResetERA also claimed that he talked to people at GDC 2026 about the game.

Twitter user REDACTERspider came out with a new claim, that Insomniac is still deciding if Marvel’s Venom will still come to PS5 or if it will be a PS6 exclusive to lead into Marvel’s Spider-Man 3.

As we reported back in 2023, Tony Todd himself said that Insomniac only used 10 % of all the voice lines he recorded for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. So it’s absolutely possible that the game is still in development.

Except for one thing, of course. Sony and Marvel have yet to announce Marvel’s Venom.