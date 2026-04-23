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Epic CEO Tim Sweeney Claims Xbox Is Trying To Bring Xbox Mobile To Google, After Asha Sharma Confirms It Isn’t Dead Yet

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Asha is following up on what her predecessor Sarah Bond built before her.

We have an interesting set of communications about Xbox Mobile from Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.

Asha shared this statement after speculation arose if Xbox was abandoning their mobile ambitions:

Three weeks ago, we filed an amicus because mobile competition still matters and we believe the future of play should be more open. While I am still learning, the idea of an Xbox mobile store is not dead

An amicus is a letter for someone to ask on the status of a case.

Tim then made this claim on Twitter shortly after:

Microsoft’s new head of gaming, Asha Sharma, says Microsoft is still pursuing the idea of evolving the Xbox App for Android into a full-fledged multiplatform game store.

Putting two and two together, Asha’s amicus was to inquire about the Google V. Epic case. Of course, that’s how Tim knew what actions she took.

This once again another situation where Asha builds on what her predecessors started. Last November 2024, Sarah Bond revealed that Xbox games were ready to be played on the Xbox Mobile app, but they were blocked by this very same court case.

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