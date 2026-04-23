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Callina Liang Reveals She Really Grew Her Thighs To Become The Street Fighter Movie’s Chun Li

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We are kind of dreading the Pandora’s box she opened by revealing this.

Callina Liang has spoken up about earning her role in the Street Fighter Movie as Chun Li, not only with Legendary Pictures, but also with the fans.

The official Street Fighter Movie Twitter account shared a clip that we know came from the presser at this week’s CinemaCon. Liang shared two stories that they decided everyone needed to hear.

First off, if you hadn’t noticed yet, Callina Liang and Chun Li have the same initials, CL. In order to help manifest her casting, Callina started using the initials CL in her emails during the auditions. We don’t know if that really won her the role, but better safe than sorry.

CL also revealed what she did to physically grow into the role. In her words:

We went to the sauna every day. Ate a lot of steak to grow these thighs!

And this is definitely deliberate as Cammy talks to her about her thighs in the latest trailer. But we’re sure there’s a lot of other things you’re looking forward to when the film comes out this October 16, 2026.

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