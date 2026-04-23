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The Blood Of Dawnwalker Event Scheduled For Next Week, Where They Will Announce The Release Date

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Sounds like a bloody good time.

Rebel Wolves may be preparing to release The Blood of Dawnwalker soon.

They made this announcement on the official Dawnwalker Twitter account:

On April 28th (9 AM PDT | 6 PM CEST), gather round for a ~45min stream packed with #Dawnwalker content:

  • new open world gameplay
  • Story Trailer
  • RELEASE DATE
  • system reqs
  • dev insights into the game’s open world & storytelling
  • epic music
  • and much, much more!

Rebel Wolves originally announced Dawnwalker two years ago. Since that date, they found a publishing deal with Bandai Namco Europe, reassured fans they were not affected by NetEase restructuring, and confirmed they used AI, but only for game testing.

We also already know the game premise of a vampire fighting for his sister’s life in medieval Europe. But this will be the event where they make their final pitch, and tell us if they’re daring to square up to GTA 6 or releasing sooner than that.

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