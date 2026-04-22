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Xbox Management Delivers An “Xbox For Kojima” Directly To Hideo Kojima Himself

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Let’s face it: Kojima has probably had Helix dev kits for a while now.

Hideo Kojima has shared a picture on Twitter that has the fans buzzing.

Kojima posed for a picture with Xbox CEO Asha Sharma and Chief Content Officer Matt Booty. He was also holding onto what appears to be an airtight container labeled “Xbox for Kojima.”

Asha reacted to this post on Twitter, saying:

Wonderful way to close my first 60 days.

Kojima also took a separate picture with Phil Spencer a few hours before that.

While Kojima didn’t say where these pictures were taken, it seems more likely that he visited Microsoft’s campus in Redmond, instead of meeting them in his Kojima Pro offices or in Xbox Japan.

While Kojima is highly associated with PlayStation, Kojima Productions is currently making an Xbox exclusive called OD. They also have another title in development, Physint, which may turn out to be a multiplatform release.

While content creators received Project Helix press kits, Kojima would be a different situation. If the box itself is only a personal gift, Kojima Productions probably already have Helix dev kits, for months if not years now.

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