Rumor: Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Trailer Coming In June, And Will Confirm Delay To February 2027

We have a new rumor about Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis that supports claims it will be delayed.

This comes from a new Tomb Raider fan podcast called Tombs, Tea, & Trauma. Co-host Tiger Thrills, AKA Craig, said this in their latest episode:

I think my sources with contacts within either – I don’t know if it’s Crystal Dynamics or if it’s Flying Wild Hog – It has been delayed and it will be delayed until February next year.

…But with that said, they have also told me, and this is still rumor, of course, that a new trailer is expected to come out in June. Okay. And it will be revealed at the end of that trailer that the release date will be the 12th of February.

Earlier this month, Twitter fan account Society Of Raiders also claimed that the game would be delayed to February 2027.

While none of the more well known leakers and sources have corroborated this rumor, the more people cite sources, the more we should treat the rumor seriously. But Amazon and Crystal Dynamics could nip this in the bud anytime.