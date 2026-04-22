Real-Life Cluckin’ Bell Restaurant Appears To Have Been GTA IP Infringement After All

We have a disappointing update to a viral story from last month.

Last month, fans found a Cluckin’ Bell restaurant that was set up in London, complete with a perfect replica of the logo. At the time, it seemed possible that this was some real-life viral marketing for GTA 6, since this was the KFC parody brand in Rockstar’s universe.

Unfortunately, we now know that this was not the case. New pictures show that the restaurant has changed its signboard, removing the logo and editing it down to The Cluckin’ B.

Dexerto also reported on documents revealing that the restaurant has legally changed its name to The Cluckin Bite, Ltd. While Take-Two and Rockstar did not comment on this story, this all looks like what someone who was caught infringing an IP and was told by the IP owner how to change it would do.

Obviously, it would have been great if Take-Two really did spend on a viral restaurant stunt to promote GTA 6. We suppose they could still be planning that, but it seems unlikely now.