Someone Spotted A Real Life Cluckin’ Bell Straight Out Of GTA

Either this is a brazen case of IP infringement or is going hard.

A fan may have found proof that Rockstar is starting GTA 6 advertising really, really early.

GTA modder Ash_735 found a storefront which had the Cluckin’ Bell logo on it. He went back with a high resolution camera to take photos, which you can see below.

More photos of "The Cluckin' Bell" that's appeared at 235 Bolton Road. Apparently it's not opened since the branding went up. That logo has got to be way too close though. 😂 pic.twitter.com/LyCDj5PUGi — Ash R. (@Ash_735) March 15, 2026

We won’t share the location but this is apparently somewhere in England. So there is a decent possibility that this is a publicity stunt. This could have been initiated by Rockstar’s HQ in Rockstar North, who are themselves found in Edinburgh, Scotland.

If Rockstar or Take-Two did not initiate this, then there is a decent possibility that this is a case of IP infringement. It’s possible that this is for the purposes of parody, but it would be quite brazen to copy it this closely.

Redditor piomat100 claims that this location changes names and owners frequently, which bolsters the theory that it could be marketing.

For what it’s worth, this place has not yet opened for now. It would be very interesting to see if and when it did open, and when our questions will get answered.