Superstar Football Player Erling Haaland Can’t Wait For GTA 6

To be fair, GTA is not his only game.

Another celebrity superfan has joined the GTA 6 hype train.

Erling Haaland is considered one of the best football players in the world today. As a member of Norway’s national team, he’s already being talked about as the best player the country has ever seen. He also plays for Manchester in the Premier League.

Haaland shared a “Day in the Life” video on his own YouTube channel, where he shared his daily cycle of training and relaxing. The video ends with him showing off his Xbox fridge and sitting down to play.

As he loads up his Xbox Series X, Haaland talks about his top three games:

Call of Duty (Modern Warfare 2)

Minecraft

GTA

And then he remarked:

Oh, GTA. I can’t wait for the new one.

When asked what game he would bring in a desert island, Haaland quickly said GTA… or Minecraft.

Maybe there are more hardcore GTA fans than Haaland, but he seems to be particularly well-known for being one. But it goes to show you even the rich and famous also love to live out those GTA fantasies like the rest of us.