Rumor: Hogwarts Legacy 2 Releasing 2027, Will Be Announced Soon

Will we get the announcement this June?

We have a new rumor that we also admit is coming out of nowhere.

Fan Twitter account PotterWorldwide made this claim on Twitter:

Hogwarts Legacy 2 to be announced soon. Pegged for release next year.

This one is not corroborated by any other sources for now. But admittedly, it’s a claim that’s big enough that we couldn’t pass it by.

In five+ year period when WB Games was repeatedly faltering, the first Hogwarts Legacy was the saving grace for the publisher. WB Games was quick to greenlight a sequel, but in the interim the publisher went through a major restructuring.

Part of that restructuring led to WB Games Montreal head Yves Lachance being promoted to now lead the Hogwarts Legacy team with Portkey Games. We would be speculating on everything else, but with Warner Bros itself set to be purchased by its old rival Paramount Skydance, their game division needs the stability of a guaranteed AAA hit.