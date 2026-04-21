Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: Hogwarts Legacy 2 Releasing 2027, Will Be Announced Soon

by

Will we get the announcement this June?

We have a new rumor that we also admit is coming out of nowhere.

Fan Twitter account PotterWorldwide made this claim on Twitter:

Hogwarts Legacy 2 to be announced soon. Pegged for release next year.

This one is not corroborated by any other sources for now. But admittedly, it’s a claim that’s big enough that we couldn’t pass it by.

In five+ year period when WB Games was repeatedly faltering, the first Hogwarts Legacy was the saving grace for the publisher. WB Games was quick to greenlight a sequel, but in the interim the publisher went through a major restructuring.

Part of that restructuring led to WB Games Montreal head Yves Lachance being promoted to now lead the Hogwarts Legacy team with Portkey Games. We would be speculating on everything else, but with Warner Bros itself set to be purchased by its old rival Paramount Skydance, their game division needs the stability of a guaranteed AAA hit.

Recent Videos

Why a SUPERMAN Video Game Is So Hard To Make

Why a SUPERMAN Video Game Is So Hard To Make
20 Games That Are WAY Better on Higher Difficulty

20 Games That Are WAY Better on Higher Difficulty
GTA 6: 10 Features IT SHOULD STEAL

GTA 6: 10 Features IT SHOULD STEAL
Windrose - Before You Buy

Windrose - Before You Buy
10 BRAND NEW GAMES, STARFIELD PS5 BACKLASH & MORE

10 BRAND NEW GAMES, STARFIELD PS5 BACKLASH & MORE
10 Secret Game Endings That BLEW OUR MIND

10 Secret Game Endings That BLEW OUR MIND
Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Before You Buy

Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Before You Buy
REPLACED - Before You Buy

REPLACED - Before You Buy
Pragmata - Before You Buy

Pragmata - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , , , , ,