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Capcom Thanks Optimus Prime Creator Shōji Kawamori For His Work In Pragmata

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He created the Robotech mech and Optimus Prime!

Capcom expressed their gratitude to Shōji Kawamori for his assistance in making their most recent hit, Pragmata.

After Kawamori tweeted about helping Capcom with conceiving of the game’s science fiction premise, Capcom shared their thanks online.

Kawamori may not be as well known as Hayao Miyazaki or Akira Toriyama, but his work is. He is a true Renaissance man in Japan’s creative industries, with a particular interest in mecha.

His mecha appeared in decades of anime, from Crusher Joe in 1983, to Eureka Seven in 2005. He also designed the toys for the VF-1 Valkyrie in Macross and Robotech, and multiple Transformers, including Optimus Prime, Prowl, Ironhide, and Ratchet.

As an anime director, he worked on various Macross titles, as well as The Vision of Escaflowne. And yes, he has a gameography that ranges from the Armored Core games, Tech Romancer, and Daemon x Machina.

It does sound like Kawamori helped design Hugh’s suit, as well as the automatons controlled by IDUS that Hugh fights. That wasn’t confirmed here but we may hear about it in a future interview.

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