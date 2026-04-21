Xbox’s Jason Ronald Confirms Xbox Helix Will Be A 1st Party Console, Debunking 3rd Party Rumors

Jason Ronald has reached out with fans to debunk a rumor about Xbox Helix.

KeplerL2 made this claim on a NeoGAF thread about the upcoming console:

It won’t be sold directly to consumers, but you will be able to buy an ASUS/MSI/etc Helix machine.

Maybe there was an oversight in Kelper’s wording, but some fans took this to mean that the Xbox Helix is a 3rd party machine. Jason Ronald, who is VP of next generation at Xbox, actually replied to one such claim on Twitter.

Jason said this:

Project Helix will be available as a 1st party Xbox console.

Jason’s statement does not answer many other questions about Xbox Helix. But if we have to point it out, Jason clearly intended to only debunk the 3rd party rumors/speculation.

Jason’s response is more meaningful than it appears on the surface, however. That’s a Microsoft employee promoting their consoles again.

On top of that, Jason is signaling that Microsoft’s gaming department is actually listening. And they’re not just listening to fans, but to critics, and even people one could label as Xbox haters. Just like Asha Sharma did the other day.