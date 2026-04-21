PS5 Pro PSSR Update Is Now Available For Capcom’s Latest Blockbuster Pragmata

Capcom has announced a big update for Pragmata. Or arguably, two of them.

In a recent press release, Capcom revealed that Pragmata sold one million units worldwide since April 17, 2026. In other words, it hit its record in only two days.

Hugh’s inner and outer quest of discovery with android girl Diana is Capcom’s latest blockbuster, following the sales success of Resident Evil Requiem. Both games and Monster Hunter Stories 3 were all also critical hits, all of which released only this year.

It must feel particularly vindicating for Capcom, after releasing live service title Exoprimal in 2023, and 2024 action strategy hybrid Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Even if not all of their experimental titles hit, it’s worth taking the risk to make them.

With that in mind, the official Pragmata Twitter account made this announcement:

An update for PRAGMATA is available now on PS5 Pro, which adds official support for the upgraded PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution). Here’s a look at the enhanced visual quality!