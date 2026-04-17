Rumor: What Really Happened To GTA V’s Steam Rating In Indonesia?

Something strange happened to GTA V in Indonesia, and we’re still not entirely sure we know the whole story.

RockstarIntel first caught the story last week, when they revealed that GTA V received an RC (Refused Classification) rating in the country, as seen on Steam. That means that the game needs to be pulled from sale for Indonesian gamers.

They ended this story by quoting a Steam blog post, who claimed “a technical bug and miscommunication” resulted in the error. But the full story isn’t so clear cut.

The Steam blog post revealed that they have actually been communicating with Indonesia’s rating agency, the Komdigi, for two years now. They then said that ‘there remain a number of steps’ before they can post the Komdigi’s ratings.

A post on the LinusTechTips forum claims that Komdigi fumbled publishing their ratings on Steam on their own. It further alleges that the Indonesian government tried to cover up their errors, blaming Steam, and using AI to auto generate these erroneous ratings.

We don’t know if this issue will ever get clarification, but Indonesia clearly didn’t have problems with GTA V for the last 13 years.