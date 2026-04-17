Rockstar Was Apparently Hiding A Furry In GTA Online For Four Years, Only To Reveal Them Now

There’s a curious little detail about this week’s 420 Event in GTA Online.

One of the game modes is Stoner Survival, a game mode where you canonically hallucinate a strange set of enemies for 4X GTA$ and RP.

Lucas7yoshi shared this tidbit on Bluesky:

The IG_Furry ped (pedestrian) model was added in 2022’s Drug Wars update. It’s only appearance in the game was completely off camera in the intro cutscene.

It remained completely unused until today, where it appears in the Stoner Survival.

Lucas7yoshi also shared what his fursuit wearing pedestrian looked like in their intro cutscene, which you can see below.

Heres what the ped was up to in the intro cutscene, 100% off camera and completely invisible. This is its only animation for the entire cutscene. — Lucas7yoshi_RS – Lucas7yoshi but Rockstar themed (@rockstar.l7y.media) 2026-04-17T04:47:15.639Z

Furries already exist in game, but of course it’s the players who’ve made their own costumes. One does wonder why Rockstar changed their mind on bringing in furries in the game, and adding them to the Fooliganz.

Maybe this is an oversight that Rockstar will be addressing in GTA 6.