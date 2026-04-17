Get High On Your Supply With GTA Online’s 420 Event This Week

Don’t tell us you rock with harder stuff – we don’t wanna know.

Rockstar is giving fans a wild time this week as they launch the 420 event on GTA Online.

Multiple GTA Online events are getting a hallucinogenic twist until April 20 and beyond. We’ll run down some of the more interesting ‘activities’ below.

Stoner Survival will reward 4X GTA$ and RP. But to earn this reward, you will have to put up with fighting aliens, Cluckin’ Bell chickens, clowns, and more. This event runs until April 22.

For the Hunting Pack / Get Lamar mission, you’ll have to protect Lamar and his LD Organics van in a Featured Series until April 29, to also get 4X GTA$ and RP.

If you want to hang out with the Fooliganz, their First Dose and Last Dose missions will deal out 4X GTA$ and RP until April 22.

And yes, you can just go straight to the source and munch on Peyote Plants yourself to turn into various wild animals. Just cross your fingers you don’t turn into an ant-eater.