PLAION Announces The NEO GEO AES+, A “1:1 Replica Of The Original Console”

PLAION is taking the retro gaming community by storm with their latest announcement, the NEO GEO AES+.

They describe it as a “1:1 replica of the original console”, that does not use emulation, or even FPGA. Instead, they have re-engineered its legacy ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) chips to meet modern standards.

Obviously, PLAION still has a lot to explain here. But they seem to be claiming that they’ve recreated the console on a physical level, in such a way that it now supports HDMI, overclocking, wireless controllers, and more.

PLAION is also bringing back the original four button joystick, a wireless version of the same stick, a wireless version of the Neo Geo CD Gamepad, the original Memory Card (which you could bring to video game arcades back in the day!), and ten games:

Metal Slug

The King Of Fighters 2002

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Big Tournament Golf (FKA Neo Turf Masters)

Shock Troopers

Samurai Shodown V Special

Pulstar

Twinkle Star Sprites

Magician Lord

Over Top

You can watch the announcement trailer below and pre-order here.