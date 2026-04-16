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Future Games Show 2026 Schedule Has Been Revealed

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The spirit of E3 really does live on forever.

Future Games Show’s schedule for this year has been revealed.

Much like Summer Games Fest and Xbox Games Showcase, Future Games Show is one of many annual events that regularly return every June. The so-called ‘traditional’ period for video game marketing still happens every year on the same month popularized by E3.

As they revealed on Twitter, this is their 2026 schedule:

  • Future Games Show Summer Showcase – June 6
  • Future Games Show Live Los Angeles – June 6
  • PC Gaming Show – June 7

There is often some overlap between Future Games Show’s events with others, like the Xbox Games Showcase, and any potential Nintendo Directs or State of Plays.

But these shows have also been a chance for up and coming game studios to reveal themselves and their projects to the world.

Last year’s highlights included Mafia: The Old Country, Hell Is Us, and The Expanse: Osiris Reborn. We look forward to seeing what will be shown this year, a few months from now.

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