Rumor: Red Dead Redemption Releasing On Retail In PS5 & Switch 2

Rockstar may be releasing another game on retail before GTA 6 this year.

Dealabs editor billbil-kun reported that Red Dead Redemption on PS5 and Switch 2 will be releasing on retail soon. This will be based on an upgraded version of the game that released last December 2025.

For the Switch 2, Rockstar did not even commission for a Game-Key Card. This retail release will be a code in a box.

For the PS5, it will be a disc version, but it may not be worth it either. As dataminers found, it has the least updates on it compared to other platforms in 2025.

The older PS4 version of Red Dead Redemption has a PS5 upgrade that already pushes it to 4k 60 FPS. That combination may make the PS4 version better value for money.

Dealabs acknowledges the store listing in Micromania, but can’t confirm if this was leaked in error.

Regardless, for casual gamers, this may be the chance that they find the game in store and discover it exists.