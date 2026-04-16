GTA Online’s Revenue Timeline Explained Year-By-Year

It’s an interesting look for sure.

We have some interesting new information about GTA Online.

After videotech shared data on the game’s revenue year by year, GTABase shared commentary on each year. We won’t reshare all this data here but let’s look at some highlights.

The revenue peak was 2020, at $743,992,975. Obviously, this was because of COVID-19.

Before COVID, the highest revenue was in 2017 at $504,148,348. This year was packed with updates, including Smugglers Run, Gunrunning, and Doomsday Heist. It also brought in fan favorites like being able to own and customize planes and using Orbital Cannons.

From 2022 up to modern day, revenue bordered at around $ 400,000,000. Rockstar has clearly shifted focus to finish GTA 6, but players still received treats like A Safehouse in The Hills.

GTA Online had an absolutely enviable revenue stream, even in its rough start. Its success does not necessarily prove the inevitability of the metaverse anymore, but it demonstrates how strong the GTA brand is in itself.

We recommend you read videotech’s and GTABase’s tweets as well.

GTA Online: Yearly Revenue



2014: $21,501,118

2015: $184,766,514

2016: $313,821,489

2017: $504,148,348

2018: $414,300,757

2019: $470,804,610

2020 (Peak due to COVID-19): $743,992,975

2021: $653,934,228

2022: $450,740,544

2023: $411,052,946

2024: $403,978,895

2025: $400,456,128… pic.twitter.com/TXfmebHET2 — ben (@videotech) April 14, 2026