Leaked GTA Online Data Reveals There Are Still More Players On PS4 Than PS5

We have new information from the GTA Online leaks that Sony definitely needed to know.

As shared by PLTytus, 30 % of daily new users from June 14, 2021 to April 3, 2026 were on PlayStation 4. The PC Legacy version is next at 29 %, Xbox One at 17 %, and PlayStation 5 at 13 %.

PLTytus notes that this data added up to 171 million users. That is twice more than the estimated amount of copies of GTA V that were sold. But we would point out here that this may not account for separate purchases of GTA Online.

PLTytus also analyzed daily earnings and bookings data. Take-Two’s definition of bookings goes beyond gamers, to include money they make from other sources, such as licensing.

PLTytus found that PS4 once again has the most daily earnings and bookings in the same time period, at a ratio of 36 %. This is followed by Xbox One at 33 %, and PS5 at 14 %.

Based on this data, Rockstar continues to make more money on PS4 and Xbox One than PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. And Rockstar may be happy enough, but Sony has reason to worry.