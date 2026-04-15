Rumor: Marvel Spider-Man’s Facial Model Actor Has Teased A New Project With The Web-Slinger

There’s a really faint hint that Insomniac Games could be working on something with Spider-Man soon.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Ben Jordan has dropped a photo of himself in a motion capture device, with a caption that included a spider symbol.

It’s well known that Ben is the facial model capture actor for Peter Parker in the Marvel’s Spider-Man video games. So Ben seems to hint really strongly that he’s working with Insomniac once again.

Everyone is running with the theory that they’re working on Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, but we do feel the need to point out that isn’t necessarily the case.

For example, since we know Insomniac has a contract for multiple Marvel related video games, this could be him playing Peter Parker in someone else’s game.

That could be the rumored Marvel’s Venom video game, but it could also be for a cameo in Marvel’s Wolverine. And it could be in something that hasn’t been announced yet.

We do think Ben would know better than to tease something that isn’t related to Spider-Man. But we’ll see how this goes in time.